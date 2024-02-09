ADVERTISEMENT
Andre Ayew wins Ligue 1 Goal of the Month with bicycle kick strike against Lorient

Evans Annang

Black Stars captain and Le Havre attacker Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew’s goal against Lorient has been voted as ‘Goal of the Month’ in the French Ligue 1.

Le Havre attacker Andre Ayew

The spectacular bicycle kick goal was adjudged the best goal for January.

Ayew spectacular goal secured Le Havre a precious away point in their three-all stalemate. The goal was his second in the game.

He restored parity a few minutes after coming on before Lorient reclaimed the lead inside stoppage time to make it 3-2.

The former Swansea forward went on to salvage a point for the visitors with an incredible bicycle kick in the 94th minute.

Andre Ayew scored his first goal and his first brace in the same game for Le Havre since joining them on a free transfer in 2023.

Relatedly, former Black Stars player Laryea Kingston has alleged that Andre Ayew took the Black Stars captain forcefully from Asamoah Gyan.

Laryea believes the management of the national team has a habit of not treating legends well and cited how Gyan lost the Black Stars captaincy as an example.

"Look at someone like Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew got the captaincy by force so if you are speaking to Asamoah now he is not happy,” he told Graphic Sport.

“Myself what they did to me for so many years I never supported the Black Stars but just recently I sat down and said it's over let me focus.”

Gyan served as Ghana’s captain for nearly five years but saw the armband taken away from him just weeks before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

