Arsenal is always better if Partey is playing – Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta, the coach of English Premiership club Arsenal has hailed the impact of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey in the team.
Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Premiership game against Nottingham Forest today, Arteta said the club needs Partey to make a title challenge.
"He always looks strong and very good. That’s not the issue, it’s that we need him," said the Arsenal manager.
"And we need him fit and available because he makes us better.
"We are better when Thomas is in the team."
Partey is edging closer to returning to playing competitive football once again after being out since October.
The Ghanaian midfielder has been out of action since representing Ghana during the October international window where he played in games against Mexico and the United States of America.
This season, Partey has missed 21 games across all competitions. He has only made five appearances this campaign, four in the Premier League and the other coming in the FA Community Shield.
Arsenal face Nottingham Forest later on Tuesday on their return to Premier League football.
