Asamoah Gyan was excluded from the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Hours after Gyan was dropped from Kwesi Appiah’s 23-man squad for the double-header took to his social media handle to jam to Kofi Kinaata’s latest single titled ‘Things Fall Apart’.

Several Ghanaian have expressed their interest in Kinaata’s song which has been touted to contain many words of wisdom which is synonymous to the singer- has earned rave reviews and has seen massive airplay.

Asamoah Gyan is no exception and has shown his admiration for ‘Things Fall Apart’.

The 33-year-old striker does music as a hobby and has done collaborations with to Ghanaian musicians namely Castro, who is feared dead, StoneBwoy, etc.

Gyan currently plies his trade in India with NorthEast United.