The eighth edition of the prestigious EMY Africa Awards came off on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.
Asamoah Gyan, Mohammed Kudus among winners at 2023 EMY Africa Awards
Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan and rising star Mohammed Kudus were both honoured at the 2023 Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards.
Former Black Stars captain Gyan received the Continental Icon Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to football on the continent and his philanthropic work.
West Ham star Kudus also won the Discovery of the Year award, having enjoyed a productive year under review at both club and international levels.
This year’s EMY Africa Awards saw successful persons from various fields and industries represented, with some of them receiving awards.
Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi won the Young Achiever Award, while Ghanaian musician Black Sherif scooped the Man of the Year award in music.
The Actor of the Year award also went to Bill Asamoah, with Alex Apau Dadey and Beatrice A. Agyemang winning the overall Man and Woman of the Year awards, respectfully.
See the full list of winners at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards below:
Continental Icon Award – Asamoah Gyan
Young Achiever (Male) – Mr. Eazi
Special Recognition – Thebe Ikalafeng
Special Recognition Award – Dele Momodu
Magnate Award – Dr. JAMES ORLEANS LINSAY
Man of the Year – Mr Alex Apau Dadey
Man of the Year (Music Award) – Black Sherif
Man of the Year (Technology) – Olugbenga Agboola
Humanitarian Award – Kavuma Dauda (Uganda)
The Guardian Award – Fred Swaniker
PAV Ansah Communicator Award – Erastus Asare Donkor
Lifetime Achievement Award – Prof. Ablade Glover
Man of Courage Award – Cobhams Asuquo
Designer of the Year – Jay Ray Ghartey
Young Achiever (Female) Award – Berla Mundi
Creative and Support Arts Awards – Ibrahim Mahama
Actor of the Year – Bill Asamoah
Media Excellence Award – Tajudeen Adepetu
Man of the Year (Sports) – Mohammed Kudus
Discovery of the Year Award – Mohammed Kudus
Woman of the Year Award – Beatrice A. Agyemang
Group of the Year – Lions Clubs International
Green Corporate Star Award – The Good Roll Africa
Man of Style Award – Nana Sarfo
Youth Change Maker Award – Hamza Haki El Kharroubi
Brand of the Year – Zeepay
Settler Award – Rayan Sharara
