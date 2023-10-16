ADVERTISEMENT
Asamoah Gyan, Mohammed Kudus among winners at 2023 EMY Africa Awards

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan and rising star Mohammed Kudus were both honoured at the 2023 Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards.

The eighth edition of the prestigious EMY Africa Awards came off on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

Former Black Stars captain Gyan received the Continental Icon Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to football on the continent and his philanthropic work.

West Ham star Kudus also won the Discovery of the Year award, having enjoyed a productive year under review at both club and international levels.

This year’s EMY Africa Awards saw successful persons from various fields and industries represented, with some of them receiving awards.

Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi won the Young Achiever Award, while Ghanaian musician Black Sherif scooped the Man of the Year award in music.

The Actor of the Year award also went to Bill Asamoah, with Alex Apau Dadey and Beatrice A. Agyemang winning the overall Man and Woman of the Year awards, respectfully.

Mohammed Kudus was an awardee at 2023 EMY Africa Awards
See the full list of winners at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards below:

Continental Icon Award – Asamoah Gyan

Young Achiever (Male) – Mr. Eazi

Special Recognition – Thebe Ikalafeng

Special Recognition Award – Dele Momodu

Magnate Award – Dr. JAMES ORLEANS LINSAY

Man of the Year – Mr Alex Apau Dadey

Man of the Year (Music Award) – Black Sherif

Man of the Year (Technology) – Olugbenga Agboola

Humanitarian Award – Kavuma Dauda (Uganda)

The Guardian Award – Fred Swaniker

PAV Ansah Communicator Award – Erastus Asare Donkor

Lifetime Achievement Award – Prof. Ablade Glover

Man of Courage Award – Cobhams Asuquo

Designer of the Year – Jay Ray Ghartey

Young Achiever (Female) Award – Berla Mundi

Creative and Support Arts Awards – Ibrahim Mahama

Actor of the Year – Bill Asamoah

Media Excellence Award – Tajudeen Adepetu

Man of the Year (Sports) – Mohammed Kudus

Discovery of the Year Award – Mohammed Kudus

Woman of the Year Award – Beatrice A. Agyemang

Group of the Year – Lions Clubs International

Green Corporate Star Award – The Good Roll Africa

Man of Style Award – Nana Sarfo

Youth Change Maker Award – Hamza Haki El Kharroubi

Brand of the Year – Zeepay

Settler Award – Rayan Sharara

Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest.

