Abedi Pele played for the Black Stars from 1982 to 1998 and captained the senior male national football team of Ghana at four different Africa Cup of Nations.

Asamoah Gyan believes Abedi Pele’s magical feet on the field of play makes him the greatest Ghanaian footballer he has ever watched.

“Growing up as youngsters we looked up to Abedi Pele Ayew. I have never watched any better Ghanaian footballer than him. For me he is the greatest I have ever watched,” Asamoah Gyan said it in an interview with Kwaku Manu’s Youtube show dubbed Aggressive.

Gyan added that he would nominate himself among the top ten greatest Ghanaian footballers of all-time.

“Per the goals, I have scored and what I have done, I am definitely in the list of top ten best Ghanaian players of all-time. I won’t make it top three to sound controversial,” He added.

Asamoah Gyan has been a core member of the Black Stars since 2003, having played in all of Ghana’s three FIFA World Cups- 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The former Sunderland striker is currently unattached after his current contract with Turkish side Kayserispor expired.