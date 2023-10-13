Asamoah Gyan sympathizes with Kufuor at Theresa’s one-week observation

Theresa Kufuor, a former First Lady, sadly passed away at the age of 87, on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

She served as Ghana’s First Lady from 2001 to 2009 when her husband was the country’s head of state.

Addressing the media, Gyan said he has a special relationship with Kufuor which dates back to his time with the Black Stars.

“I remember during my time in the Black Stars, he [Kufour] was very supportive of the national team,” he said.

“I’m not a politician but when it comes to sports, he’s someone who is supportive. And anytime I visited him at home, Madam Theresa treated me like her son.”

John and Theresa are blessed with five children - J. Addo Kufuor, Nana Ama Gyamfi, Saah Kufuor, Agyekum Kufuor and Owusu Afriyie Kufuor. They also have eight grandchildren.

The couple first met at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in London in 1961 and began dating before tying the knot in 1962.