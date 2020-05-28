A press release signed by the Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, Kofi Badu on Thursday said Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei will lead the group with the Board Chairman of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Jude Arthur as his Vice.

The members include the Board Chairman of the Ghana EXIM Bank, Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi; Kwasi Osei Ofori; Businessman, Alhaji Abu Lamin and Corporate Lawyer, Kwamina Mensah.

The others are the Acting Head of Sports at Sunyani Technical University, Evelyn Nsiah Asare; Otumfuo Ankobeahene, Nana Baffour Kusi and Retired Director of Sports at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Joseph Yaw Addo