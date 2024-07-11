ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Augustine Arhinful: I questioned God when my wife died 6 months after giving birth

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Augustine Arhinful has revealed that he had so many questions for God after his wife died just six months after she had given birth.

Augustine Arhinful: I questioned God when my wife died 6 months after giving birth
Augustine Arhinful: I questioned God when my wife died 6 months after giving birth

Barbara Arhinful, the wife of the ex-footballer, tragically passed away at the 37 Military Hospital in 2009 following a short illness.

Recommended articles

Barbara was just 32 years old and a fresh mother when she died and it left Arhinful, who had retired only a year earlier, very broken.

‘I found solace in God after my wife’s painful death’ – Augustine Arhinful
‘I found solace in God after my wife’s painful death’ – Augustine Arhinful Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Opening up on how he dealt with that sad moment, Arhinful said he initially questioned God but his faith in the Almighty was renewed after listening to a sermon by a pastor.

"At that moment, I was committed to the Lord, and despite the hardships, I understood the situation. After my wife's death, a pastor spoke about death. While listening, I felt as though his words were meant for me. I had many questions for God,” the ex-footballer told Dan Kwaku Yeboah on his YouTube channel.

"Why would You take away someone who had just given birth six months ago? You were the one who asked for a piece of land for your ministry. Without the ability to breastfeed the child, I found myself grappling with many questions. That day, the sermon had a profound impact.”

[PART 2} ONE-ON- ONE WITH AUGUSTINE AHINFUL, FORMER BLACK STARS AND ASHGOLD STRIKER

Arhinful played for the Black Stars between 1995 and 2000 and represented Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the club level, the 49-year-old line-up for teams in Germany, Portugal and Turkey, including Borussia Dortmund, Boavista and Trabzonspor.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana placed in Pot 1 ahead of 2025 AFCON draw

Ghana placed in Pot 1 ahead of 2025 AFCON draw

Betway Ghana launches exciting new feature: FlyX Win Boost

Betway Ghana launches exciting new feature: FlyX Win Boost

Prince Tagoe advises West Ham's Kudus to consider Saudi move

‘Only you and your family matter’ - Prince Tagoe advises Kudus to consider Saudi move

Yaw Dabo brings Arsenal scout to Ghana to monitor players of his soccer academy

Yaw Dabo brings Arsenal scout to Ghana to monitor players of his soccer academy