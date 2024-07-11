Augustine Arhinful: I questioned God when my wife died 6 months after giving birth

Barbara was just 32 years old and a fresh mother when she died and it left Arhinful, who had retired only a year earlier, very broken.

Augustine Arhinful lost his wife in 2009

Opening up on how he dealt with that sad moment, Arhinful said he initially questioned God but his faith in the Almighty was renewed after listening to a sermon by a pastor.

"At that moment, I was committed to the Lord, and despite the hardships, I understood the situation. After my wife's death, a pastor spoke about death. While listening, I felt as though his words were meant for me. I had many questions for God,” the ex-footballer told Dan Kwaku Yeboah on his YouTube channel.

"Why would You take away someone who had just given birth six months ago? You were the one who asked for a piece of land for your ministry. Without the ability to breastfeed the child, I found myself grappling with many questions. That day, the sermon had a profound impact.”

Arhinful played for the Black Stars between 1995 and 2000 and represented Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Olympics.

