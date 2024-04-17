‘I found solace in God after my wife’s painful death’ – Augustine Arhinful

Barbara was just 32 years old when she died and it left Arhinful, who had retired only a year earlier, very broken.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund and Trabzonspor forward said although it was a difficult moment in his life, he found solace in God via the preaching of a pastor.

“I was in the Lord and it was difficult, but I understood. After the one-week ceremony of my wife, I listened to a pastor preaching about death and it felt like he was talking to me. I was asking God a lot of questions but the preaching did the magic for me,” Arhinful told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

He also disclosed that despite being advised to take his children out of his home for a while, he rather decided to break the news of their mother’s death to them.

“When my wife died, there were people who asked me to take my children away from home but I didn’t do it,” he narrated.

“I gathered them in my bedroom one afternoon and told them that their mother didn’t survive a short sickness. I told them I wanted them to comport themselves and not cry. They just said thank you and that was it. They know their mom is no more, but they have never complained.”

