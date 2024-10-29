Why Rodri didn't deserve to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or

The 28-year-old was instrumental in Manchester City winning the English Premier League for a record fourth consecutive time. He also led Spain to the 2024 UEFA EURO title in Germany.

Rodri played a total of 63 games and contributed to 26 goals. The 28-year-old scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists as a defensive midfielder.

He was selected for the second straight season in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year and named the Player of the Tournament at the Euros.

No doubt these are impressive numbers for a defensive midfielder and his importance to Pep Guardiola’s side cannot be questioned.

Reasons why he doesn't deserve it

However, there was no point in time last season where Rodri was the best player in the world.

He was not Manchester City’s best player in the 2023/2024 campaign. His teammate, Phil Foden was.

He was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League by a Real Madrid side led by Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior. He didn’t even make the Champions League Team of the Season.

Again, no doubt he was key to La Roja’s triumph in the summer where he was named as the Player of the Tournament. But objectively he was not Spain’s best player, both Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams played better.

To provide some more perspective, he was not even the best midfielder in the Spain team that won the Euros, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo were much better.

Again, people have pulled the trophies won card, Rodri won four trophies but so did Dani Carvajal, who was also named as man of the match in the Champions League final.

Meanwhile, Rodri was hooked in the EURO final after he picked up an injury.