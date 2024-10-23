6 players who believe Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior should win the 2024 Ballon d’Or

However, the Brazilian is widely regarded as the favourite to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or trophy on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

His heroic performance topped up by a second-half hat-trick in Real Madrid’s 5-2 comeback win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League last night may have just strengthened his grip on the coveted seven-kilogram golden ball.

But before that, and even after last night, some current and former footballers have tipped him as the next Ballon d’Or winner.

6 players who believe Vini Jr deserves the Ballon d’Or

1.Karim Benzema

2022 Ballon d’Or and former Real Madrid teammate, Karim Benzema, believes the 24-year-old has worked hard enough and is currently the best player in the world. He commented “Ballon d’Or” under the Brazilian’s Instagram post after the match last night.

2.Jamie Carragher

Ex-Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, now a football pundit, has built a reputation as a critic of Real Madrid but even he has been awed by the Vinicius Junior’s performances.

He stated on CBS Sports during the post-match discussions that: “Real Madrid thought they bought the best player in the world when they already had the best player in the world. Enjoy your Ballon d’Or Vini.”

3.Neymar Jr

Brazil star Neymar Junior, who just returned from a year-long injury also believes his Brazilian teammate should be the ultimate winner this year.

“Vini is beyond, and he is a great friend to whom I was introduced by football. He had a great season; he certainly played a lot. I certainly will be rooting for him to win the Ballon d'Or; I don't think there's anyone else but him to win it,” the Al-Hilal player said.

4.Owen Hargreaves

Former England international Owen Hargreaves has also backed the Real Madrid winger to win the Ballon d’Or come Monday. Analysing Vinicius’ second-half performance last night on TNT Sports, he noted that the 24-year-old should be the winner.

“If he gets a head start, forget about it. The way he played in the second half, that's unstoppable. Ballon d'Or winner.”

5.Marquinhos

Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos also believes Brazilian compatriot deserves the Ballon d'Or as he's been the best player in the world. “Ballon d’Or? It’s clear! It’s already his. It’s time Ballon d’Or returned to Brazil,” the 30-year-old center back said.

6.Luka Modric

Real Madrid captain also backed his teammate after the 5-2- win over Dortmund.

"Definitely [Vini Jr. should win the Ballon d'Or], but not just for tonight, but all season he was outstanding and we're looking forward to seeing who will win," Luka Modric told CBS Sports.

The winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or will be officially announced on Monday, October 28, 2024.