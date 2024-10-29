Ballon d’Or 2024: Best-dressed personalities on the red carpet

As the most prominent players, celebrities, and journalists converged at the 68th celebration of the Ballon d’Or presented by France Football, glamour and sheer class were on display throughout the night.
The 2024 Ballon d’Or held last night, October 28, 2024, at the Theatre of Chatelet, Prais saw some of the best displays of fashion and style on the red carpet.
Players, their partners, and their families rocked the red carpet in the most amazing looks you’d see at an awards ceremony of that caliber.
The biggest award ceremony in the football world truly lived up to expectations despite the controversies surrounding certain categories.
Below we look at some of the best dressed personalities at the 2024 Ballon d’Or.
Ballon d'Or 2024 Best-dressed personalities
Sandy Heribert
Sandy Heribert, a French journalist, added drama to the red carpet.
Heribert wore an embroidered nude gown and a striking silky shawl draped over her arms.
Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo
Lautaro Martinez brought his partner, who was looking stunning in red, down to her silky opera gloves.
Didier Drogba and Gabrielle Lemaire
Didier Drogba was a real gentleman when he extended his arm to Gabrielle Lemaire, his girlfriend.
Despite Lemaire's colorful twist, the couple looked stylish in their evening white attire.
For a dramatic touch, the gown had a sheer crimson panel on top.
Alejandro Garnacho and Eva Garcia
Manchester United player, Alejandro Garnacho looked sexy with his girlfriend Eva Garcia, who glistened from head to toe in glitter during the red-carpet event.
Rodri and Laura Iglesias
2024 Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri came with his girlfriend, Laura Iglesias, to the Paris red carpet event. Wearing a strapless little black dress and some blingy accessories, Iglesias looked stunning.
Mats Hummels and Nicola Cavanis
On the red carpet, German star Mats Hummels, cuddled up to his model girlfriend Nicola Cavanis, looking dashing in a tuxedo and bowtie.
Cavanis wore a stunning baby blue translucent gown that made her look fit for the runway.
Ronwen Williams
The traditional black suit was given a fashionable twist by South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
The star's suit jacket included whirls of white patterns on one sleeve.
Djibril Cissé
For the former French player Djibril Cissé, it was all about the sequins.
By wearing a jacket with sequins and a bold rosette on the collar, the athlete put a fashionable spin on a traditional suit.