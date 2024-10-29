Ballon d’Or 2024: Best-dressed personalities on the red carpet

Players, their partners, and their families rocked the red carpet in the most amazing looks you’d see at an awards ceremony of that caliber.

The biggest award ceremony in the football world truly lived up to expectations despite the controversies surrounding certain categories.

Below we look at some of the best dressed personalities at the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Ballon d'Or 2024 Best-dressed personalities

Sandy Heribert

Pulse Ghana

Sandy Heribert, a French journalist, added drama to the red carpet.

Heribert wore an embroidered nude gown and a striking silky shawl draped over her arms.

Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo

Pulse Ghana

Lautaro Martinez brought his partner, who was looking stunning in red, down to her silky opera gloves.

Didier Drogba and Gabrielle Lemaire

Pulse Ghana

Didier Drogba was a real gentleman when he extended his arm to Gabrielle Lemaire, his girlfriend.

Despite Lemaire's colorful twist, the couple looked stylish in their evening white attire.

For a dramatic touch, the gown had a sheer crimson panel on top.

Alejandro Garnacho and Eva Garcia

Pulse Ghana

Manchester United player, Alejandro Garnacho looked sexy with his girlfriend Eva Garcia, who glistened from head to toe in glitter during the red-carpet event.

Rodri and Laura Iglesias

Pulse Ghana

2024 Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri came with his girlfriend, Laura Iglesias, to the Paris red carpet event. Wearing a strapless little black dress and some blingy accessories, Iglesias looked stunning.

Mats Hummels and Nicola Cavanis

Pulse Ghana

On the red carpet, German star Mats Hummels, cuddled up to his model girlfriend Nicola Cavanis, looking dashing in a tuxedo and bowtie.

Cavanis wore a stunning baby blue translucent gown that made her look fit for the runway.

Ronwen Williams

Pulse Ghana

The traditional black suit was given a fashionable twist by South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

The star's suit jacket included whirls of white patterns on one sleeve.

Djibril Cissé

Pulse Ghana

For the former French player Djibril Cissé, it was all about the sequins.