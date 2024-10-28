ADVERTISEMENT
Ballon d’Or 2024 winner finally revealed?

Mandela Anuvabe

Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, and Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo are the three frontrunners for the 2024 Ballon d’Or set to be announced next Monday.

Earlier reports suggested that the Brazilian was either the favorite or had already been confirmed as the ultimate winner.

However, a few hours to the event media reports are now pointing in a different direction.

Rodri is reportedly now in the lead to be crowned the best player in the world.

That is not certain though, because documents of the voting results circulating online have not been authenticated by any credible source.

While some documents show Rodri as the winner now, others also have Vinicius Junior’s name a the top of the results.

2024 Ballon d’Or trophy Pulse Ghana

But is that all there is to it? Are these just rumours? And even if they are, who truly deserves the Ballon d’Or?

Rodri won both the English Premier League and 2024 Euros in Germany. He was a key figure in both competitions, playing a total of 63 games and contributing to 26 goals. The 28-year-old scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists as a midfielder.

On the other hand, Vinicius Junior ended the season with 26 goals and 11 assists in 49 games.

He won the Spanish La Liga, Super Cup, and UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid, scoring in the final.

Latest reports suggest that Real Madrid's entourage including Vinicius Junior, Carlo Ancelotti, and club president, Florentino Perez, have all decided to boycott the event after finding out the Brazilian will not win the ultimate tonight.

This year’s ceremony is the 68th edition of the awards ceremony since it was introduced in 1956.

The ceremony will start at 7:45 PM local time and Ghanaian football fans can stream this year’s Ballon d'Or for free on L'Equipe's official YouTube channel.

