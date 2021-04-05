Barca edge closer to Atletico after late Dembele winner against Valladolid

"We have to step it up a gear, we have to play with more rhythm," Messi said. "If not it's going to get complicated for us."

It might have been more complicated had Plano not been shown a red card in the 78th minute, his hack on Dembele from behind giving Barca a crucial advantage for the final stages.

Victory makes it six in a row for them in La Liga, another win - particularly after an unconvincing performance - enhancing the sense that momentum now lies with Atletico's rivals.

Defeat also compounded what Valladolid coach Sergio admitted on Sunday had already been a "sh**ty week" after five of his players tested positive for Covid-19, leaving him without 12 players, with six others injured and one more suspended.

To mark Messi breaking Xavi Hernandez's appearance record for the club, he was presented with a framed shirt before kick-off, which he accepted with his family on the pitch. Messi passed Xavi's previous record of 767 appearances last month, with this his 769th.