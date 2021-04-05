Barca edge closer to Atletico after late Dembele winner against Valladolid

"We have to step it up a gear, we have to play with more rhythm," Messi said. "If not it's going to get complicated for us."
It might have been more complicated had Plano not been shown a red card in the 78th minute, his hack on Dembele from behind giving Barca a crucial advantage for the final stages.
Victory makes it six in a row for them in La Liga, another win - particularly after an unconvincing performance - enhancing the sense that momentum now lies with Atletico's rivals.
Defeat also compounded what Valladolid coach Sergio admitted on Sunday had already been a "sh**ty week" after five of his players tested positive for Covid-19, leaving him without 12 players, with six others injured and one more suspended.
To mark Messi breaking Xavi Hernandez's appearance record for the club, he was presented with a framed shirt before kick-off, which he accepted with his family on the pitch. Messi passed Xavi's previous record of 767 appearances last month, with this his 769th.
Valladolid were not just able to compete in the first half, they were probably the better side and could have led when Kenan Kodro's early header struck the bar.