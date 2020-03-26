The Ghanaian forward is establishing himself as a good singer, having released a single in hip hop music.

Marc Andre Ter Stegen is one of the people who are in love with Kevin-Prince Boateng’s singing talent.

Ter Stegen might have developed an interest in Kevin-Prince Boateng’s singing ability when he shared the Barcelona dressing room with the former AC Milan forward.

In twitter interactions with his fans the German answered, “The best singer I’ve met in football is Kevin-Prince Boateng,” when asked who the best singer in camp was.

Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Barcelona in January 2019 on loan from Sassuolo as a back-up striker for Luis Suarez who sustained an injury.

Kevin-Prince Boateng is currently on the books of Turkish powerhouse Besiktas on loan from Fiorentina.