‘Legends live forever’ – Bayern Munich celebrate Sammy Kuffour on 48th birthday

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Bayern also extended their well wishes to the ex-Ghana international.

“Legends live forever. Happy birthday Sammy Kuffour,” the Bundesliga outfit posted along with a photo of the Champions League winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuffour played for the Black Stars from 1993 to 2006, making 54 appearances and scoring three goals in the process.

He was also part of the Ghana side that qualified for the country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

The ex-centre-back also enjoyed a glamorous career with German giants Bayern, with whom he won the UEFA Champions League in 2001.

Pulse Ghana

In 2022, Kuffour opened up on naming his son after his former club Bayern. Speaking during the visit of Borussia Dortmund legends to Ghana, he said the city of Munich gave him so much that he had to name his son after it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My son’s name is Munich,” he told Bundesliga official Kwamena Obu Mensah, who accompanied the Dortmund legends to Ghana.

A surprised Mensah followed up: “Have you told your teammates that you named your son after the club you played for?”

Kuffour responded, saying: “The city itself, Munich. Uli Hoeness [former Bayern president] has to meet him.”