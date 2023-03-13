Watch: Black Sherif dedicates performance in Abu Dhabi to late Christian Atsu

Black Sgerif performed ‘Songs of Freedom’ by Bob Marley and the Wailers and dedicated his performance to the deceased footballer.

As he sang, photos of Atsu appeared on the LED screen behind him, along with messages paying tribute to the former Black Stars winger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased footballer’s one-week observation was held last week at the Adjiriganor Astroturf Park, with his funeral slated for March 17.

Meanwhile, Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has also paid tribute to the late Atsu, describing him as an African brother.

The in-form Napoli forward further extended his condolence to families of all the persons who perished in the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was after he joined a campaign to raise funds for the victims of the earth by donating his jersey to be sold to support the cause.

“The earthquakes in Turkey? I don’t know how much my jersey was sold for; even my teammates like Bartosz Bereszynski and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sold their jerseys.