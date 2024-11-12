Otto Addo is very disciplined and tactical – Abdul Karim Zito

The 49-year-old Addo, appointed as the Black Stars head coach on a 34-month contract with an option to extend for two more years, has faced challenges in guiding Ghana's national team.

Despite his strategic approach, Addo's team has yet to secure a win in the four games played in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, placing the Black Stars at risk of not qualifying for next year’s tournament.

However, Zito remains supportive. In an interview with Citi Sports, he praised Addo’s discipline and tactical prowess:

“This coach, you see, nobody can divert his course,” Zito stated. “I like him for one thing—he’s very disciplined and tactical. What he wants to do is what he does.”

Zito emphasised that the players must rise to the challenge, particularly as Addo has shown increased interest in including more local players from the Ghana Premier League.

He believes these players need to elevate their performance to compete effectively with their European-based counterparts.

"When you are in Europe looking at what Europeans are doing, and then you come to Africa, it’s difficult for a local player to break in,” Zito explained. “The local players have to do extra to earn that chance.

