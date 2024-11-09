Nobody can force Andre Ayew to retire from the Black Stars – Agyemang Badu

However, Badu firmly believes Ayew’s future with the Black Stars should be his decision alone.

"Ayew is a very good friend of mine, and I’ve been privileged to work with him. He was my captain at U-20 level, even when he was already playing for the Black Stars," Badu told Flashscore. "If he feels his body is still responding well and the coaches need him, we will all support his presence."

Badu emphasised that team selection is the prerogative of the coach, and if Otto Addo chooses to bring Ayew back, former teammates would be more than willing to rally behind him. "We've hired a coach to make these decisions, so it’s all in his hands now. Andre has a club, he’s played some matches, and will regain his form."

“If the coach believes his experience as captain is vital for the younger players, we’ll support him wholeheartedly. If the coaches decide otherwise, we’ll support that too. Andre knows his own body better than anyone else; no one can force him to retire from the national team or club football.”

Reflecting on Ayew's legacy, Badu added, "If one day Andre decides it’s time to focus solely on club football, we will thank him and recognise his immense contributions because he’s done so much for the Black Stars."

Black Stars’ qualification hopes hang in the balance

The Black Stars are heading into the final two matches of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, where they will face Niger and Angola in crucial encounters. Ghana’s qualification hopes depend on securing victories in both matches. A win in each would significantly boost their chances of reaching the tournament.

