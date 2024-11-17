ADVERTISEMENT
Black Stars official demanded money for a player recommendation—Tony Yeboah claims

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Tony Yeboah, a former Black Stars striker, has revealed shocking allegations that financial incentives, rather than merit, influence some player selections into the senior national team.

Tony Yeboah
Tony Yeboah

Speaking in an interview with Happy Sports as reported by Ghanaweb, Yeboah recounted a personal experience where he recommended a player to a management member of the national team.

However, his recommendation was met with a demand for money before the player could be considered for selection.

"Players are not called up based on merit but rather on who can pay, and that’s a big problem," Yeboah stated. "I once recommended a player for the team, but the management member requested money from me, or else the request would not be granted," he added.

Yeboah’s claims come amidst growing concerns over the fairness of player selection in the Black Stars as the team struggles to deliver consistent results on the field.

Black-Stars
Black-Stars Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Black Stars' woes have deepened with their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Under the leadership of Otto Addo, the team failed to secure a single win in five qualifying matches, managing only three draws and suffering two defeats.

This marks the first time in over 20 years that the four-time African champions have failed to qualify for the continental competition and the ninth time in their history since their AFCON debut.

The lack of qualification, coupled with allegations of corruption in player selection, has intensified scrutiny on the management of the Black Stars as fans and stakeholders demand accountability and reform.

