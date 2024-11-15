Otto Addo is tactically bankrupt; sack him now - Ghanaians react to Black Stars' draw

Fans have taken to social media, pointing fingers at Otto Addo for being "tactically bankrupt."

Benny Sadari shared on Facebook: “Otto is a tactically bankrupt coach. How can you defend a one-goal lead? The players were so defensive-minded that even when there was a chance to cross, no white-shirted player was in the 18-yard box. Why did Kudus play more than 70 minutes? Why Ransford Yeboah over Nuamah? Why Bukari as RB? Otto Addo must go!”

Renowned sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo voiced his concern on X (formerly Twitter):

ADVERTISEMENT

“Something major needs to change with the Black Stars. The rate at which the team is failing is scary, and what shows it’ll stop soon?”

Saddick Adams expressed what many fans feared:

“What many of us dreaded has happened. Ghana out of AFCON after 20 years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s next for Otto Addo?

The second tenure of Otto Addo has been marred by a decline in the Black Stars’ performance, leading to widespread calls for his dismissal. However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reiterated its belief in Addo’s abilities.