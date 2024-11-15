ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Otto Addo is tactically bankrupt; sack him now - Ghanaians react to Black Stars' draw

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Ghana’s football fans have unleashed a storm of criticism against Black Stars coach Otto Addo following the team's failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years. The frustration peaked after a 1-1 draw against Angola in Luanda, marking the end of Ghana's AFCON hopes.

Otto Addo
Otto Addo

Jordan Ayew’s powerful free-kick in the 28th minute gave Ghana a promising lead. However, the second half saw the Black Stars faltering, as Angola equalised with a towering header from Zito Luvumbo in the 64th minute. Ghana’s inability to respond offensively or hold onto their lead left fans furious.

Recommended articles

Fans have taken to social media, pointing fingers at Otto Addo for being "tactically bankrupt."

Benny Sadari shared on Facebook: “Otto is a tactically bankrupt coach. How can you defend a one-goal lead? The players were so defensive-minded that even when there was a chance to cross, no white-shirted player was in the 18-yard box. Why did Kudus play more than 70 minutes? Why Ransford Yeboah over Nuamah? Why Bukari as RB? Otto Addo must go!”

Renowned sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo voiced his concern on X (formerly Twitter):

ADVERTISEMENT

“Something major needs to change with the Black Stars. The rate at which the team is failing is scary, and what shows it’ll stop soon?”

Saddick Adams expressed what many fans feared:

“What many of us dreaded has happened. Ghana out of AFCON after 20 years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The second tenure of Otto Addo has been marred by a decline in the Black Stars’ performance, leading to widespread calls for his dismissal. However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reiterated its belief in Addo’s abilities.

Looking ahead, Otto Addo will be tasked with regrouping the team and focusing on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Whether he remains at the helm will depend heavily on his ability to reverse the team's fortunes and restore confidence among Ghanaians.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Inaki Williams

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Inaki Williams ruled out of Ghana games due to injury

‘It is not normal for the Black Stars to play four games without a win’ - Henry Asante Twum

‘It is not normal for the Black Stars to play four games without a win’ - Henry Asante Twum

Ghana vs Angola

Angola vs Ghana - Preview, teams news, statistics , prediction and match time

Michail Antonio: Ghana must help Kudus to win African Footballer of the Year award

Michail Antonio: Ghana must help Kudus to win African Footballer of the Year award