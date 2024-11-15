ADVERTISEMENT
Rahim Ayew slams GFA for snubbing Jordan for Partey as Black Stars captain

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Rahim Ayew, eldest son of Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele Ayew, has expressed his disappointment with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over their decisions regarding the Black Stars captaincy.

Black Stars
Black Stars

According to Rahim, the GFA deliberately avoided appointing Jordan Ayew as captain after his brother, Andre Ayew, was left out of recent call-ups by head coach Otto Addo. Instead, the GFA named Thomas Partey as captain.

The Black Stars' captaincy has been a contentious issue for years, with recent choices adding fuel to ongoing debates. Otto Addo recently appointed Mohammed Kudus as captain in the AFCON qualifiers against Sudan, sparking further discussion on who should lead the team.

Rahim highlighted the dedication he and his brothers, André and Jordan, have shown to the Black Stars, asserting that Jordan deserved to be captain but was overlooked to avoid an "Ayew after Ayew" leadership succession.

"If you are talking about the national team, Dede joined in 2007, Jordan in 2012, and I went in 2009. If I were still playing, these would be the captains. But thank God, I did my part, and I am no more, so the captains should be Dede and Jordan," Rahim told Citi Sports.

"But because it would mean Ayew after Ayew, they (GFA) didn’t want it to happen, so they skipped from Dede to Thomas, then Djiku.”

Jordan-Ayew
Jordan-Ayew

In a surprising development, Otto Addo has named Jordan Ayew as captain for Ghana’s upcoming critical AFCON qualifier against Angola.

This appointment could mark a turning point for the Ayew family’s leadership role within the Black Stars, although it remains to be seen whether Jordan’s captaincy will be extended beyond this match.

