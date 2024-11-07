ADVERTISEMENT
‘Jordan Ayew is my new captain’ - Otto Addo takes Black Stars captaincy from Kudus

Pulse Sports

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has returned the Black Stars captaincy to Jordan Ayew after initially selecting Mohammed Kudus the national team’s skipper.

Kudus was surprisingly handed the armed band during the 2025 AFCON qualifying double-header against Sudan in October.

The decision divided opinion among Ghanaians, especially as Ayew is the most experienced player in the team in the absence of substantive captain Thomas Partey.

With Partey once again being left out of the Black Stars squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifying matches against Angola and Niger, Addo has revealed that Ayew will captain the team for both matches.

Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew Pulse Ghana
“The initiative was to make Thomas the captain to guide the team. But once he is not there, I had to speak to Kudus and I made the decision to make him the captain in Thomas’ absence,” the Ghana coach said at the press conference on Thursday.

He added: ‘‘I have decided to pick a new captain for the team which will be Jordan. So I talked to Kudus for him to understand that I will want him to grow into the role and be the second captain alongside Djiku. Jordan will take over now, from now and he will lead and guide the team.’’

The Black Stars will face Angola in an away tie next Friday, November 15, 2024, before hosting Niger in Accra three days later.

Addo’s 25-man squad is led by West Ham United star Kudus, Leicester City duo Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams.

The goalkeeping options are Lawrence Ati Zigi, Joseph Wollacott and Abdul Nurudeen. In defence, Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Alexander djiku and Gideon Mensah are all present.

Elisha Owusu, Michael Baidoo, Ibrahim Sulemana, Ibrahim Osman and Francis Abu make up the midfield options.

Meanwhile, three players from the Ghana Premier League have also been invited, namely; FC Samartex’s Isaac Afful, Asante Kotoko’s Emmanuel Antwi and Nations FC’s Razak Simpson.

Pulse Sports

