Otto Addo says 'we have to move on' after dropping Thomas Partey from Black Stars squad

During a press conference at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Thursday, Addo revealed a 25-man squad set to face Niger and Angola in crucial qualifying matches, but Partey’s absence has raised questions among fans and analysts alike.
Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has caused a stir by leaving out star midfielder Thomas Partey from his squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
When asked about the decision, Addo described Partey’s exclusion as “confidential,” offering no further explanation. “It’s confidential,” Addo remarked when pressed about the midfielder’s omission, indicating that he simply did not extend an invitation to Partey.
He added: "I’m a coach who always likes to protect the players, so I hope you understand. For me, the team is like family and I’m not coming out with internal issues. He wanted to come but I made it quite clear to him why he’s not coming. Like I said, it’s confidential. It’s difficult for me to mention all the things... It's like that and we have to move on."
Partey's status in Black Stars suspect
The lack of clarity has sparked speculation, especially since Partey appears to be in good physical condition, having played regularly for Arsenal in the English Premier League after missing Ghana’s recent double-header against Sudan due to medical reasons.
Although the GFA had initially cited injury concerns for Partey’s withdrawal, he quickly returned to full fitness and resumed his role with his club, leading many to believe he would be included in the squad for the AFCON qualifiers.
This decision has added an element of uncertainty to Ghana’s AFCON qualification campaign. As the Black Stars approach a pivotal stage in their qualifiers, Partey’s absence could prove to be a significant setback.
However, Addo’s refusal to comment further leaves many questions unanswered regarding team strategy and player selection, as Ghana faces a tough road ahead in their bid to qualify for AFCON 2025.