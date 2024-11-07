ADVERTISEMENT
'He wanted to come' - Otto Addo explains why he dropped Thomas Partey for Angola, Niger games

Ghana coach Otto Addo has explained his decision to drop captain Thomas Partey for the upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Thomas Partey: Otto Addo explains why he dropped Arsenal star for Angola, Niger games

The Arsenal midfielder has been left out of the squad despite the fact that he's currently fit and played in the Gunners' UEFA Champions League game against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

The decision seems to be recompense for Partey’s withdrawal from the national team roster last month, citing an injury, although he refused to travel down for assessment.

At a press conference on Thursday, Addo announced his 25-man squad as the Black Stars aim to make the most of their slim chances of qualifying for the AFCON.

Thomas Partey Pulse Ghana
Explaining his decision to drop Partey, Addo said the midfielder wanted to join the national team but he decided to drop him after holding confidential talks.

"I had a confidential talk with Thomas Partey. I’m a coach who always likes to protect the players, so I hope you understand," Addo said.

"For me, the team is like family and I’m not coming out with internal issues. He wanted to come but I made it quite clear to him why he’s not coming. Like I said, it’s confidential. It’s difficult for me to mention all the things."

The Black Stars will face Angola in an away tie next Friday, November 15, 2024, before hosting Niger in Accra three days later.

Black Stars Pulse Ghana
Ghana’s squad is led by West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, Leicester City duo Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams.

The goalkeeping options are Lawrence Ati Zigi, Joseph Wollacott and Abdul Nurudeen. In defence, Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Alexander djiku and Gideon Mensah are all present.

Elisha Owusu, Michael Baidoo, Ibrahim Sulemana, Ibrahim Osman and Francis Abu make up the midfield options.

Meanwhile, three players from the Ghana Premier League have also been invited, namely; FC Samartex’s Isaac Afful, Asante Kotoko’s Emmanuel Antwi and Nations FC’s Razak Simpson.

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo Pulse Ghana

Ghana’s currently occupy the third position in Group F of the AFCON qualifiers, five points below Sudan and a further five behind leaders Angola.

This means Ghana need Sudan to lose their last two qualifying matches, while Addo’s side must equally win their own games to secure qualification.

See the Black Stars’ 25-man squad to face Angola and Niger below:

