Otto Addo executes the Black Stars failure plan; Kurt Okraku-led GFA is accountable for the mess

The shocking fall from grace of the Black Stars is no accident; it is a direct result of Otto Addo's catastrophic mismanagement and the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) disastrous oversight. With every defeat, the hopes of an entire nation are shattered. The pressing question remains: who is to blame? Ghanaians must demand answers and hold the GFA accountable for this monumental breakdown. Addo's inability to rise to the occasion has exposed significant cracks in Ghana's football leadership.