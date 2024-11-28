Ghana slips four more places to 77th in November FIFA rankingsGhana's Black Stars have slipped four places in the November FIFA rankings, now sitting at 77th globally and 14th in Africa.
‘I have never seen anything like that’ - Elvis Afriyie Ankrah on fans booing Kudus before penalty missFormer Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has expressed shock about how some Ghanaians reacted to Mohammed Kudus taking the last-minute penalty against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Otto Addo executes the Black Stars failure plan; Kurt Okraku-led GFA is accountable for the messThe shocking fall from grace of the Black Stars is no accident; it is a direct result of Otto Addo's catastrophic mismanagement and the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) disastrous oversight. With every defeat, the hopes of an entire nation are shattered.
The pressing question remains: who is to blame? Ghanaians must demand answers and hold the GFA accountable for this monumental breakdown. Addo's inability to rise to the occasion has exposed significant cracks in Ghana's football leadership.
'Put your house in order...'- Abedi Pele finally speaks on Black Stars AFCON failureGhana legend Abedi Ayew Pele has finally broken his silence on the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.
Razak Simpson praises Jordan Ayew’s influence after Black Stars debutNation FC defender Razak Simpson has lauded Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew for his mentorship and encouragement during Simpson's debut for the national team.
Randy Abbey to be appointed Black Stars management committee chairman – ReportsExecutive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr. Randy Abbey is reportedly set to be appointed the new chairman of the Black Stars management committee.
GFA summons Otto Addo to submit technical report on Black Stars performanceThe Ghana Football Association (GFA) has summoned Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to appear before the Executive Council on November 27, 2024.
‘If you sack him, you’ll have to pay’ - Ibrahim Tanko sends caution on money involved to sack Otto AddoFormer Ghana assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has highlighted the financial implications of sacking Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.
We want to beat Niger to get third place – Otto AddoGhana Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has emphasised the need for Ghana to win their last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Niger today.
2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana vs. Niger: Preview, teams news, statistics and predictionsThe Black Stars of Ghana will host Niger in the last 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday afternoon.
Support us if you want Black Stars to qualify for the 2026 World Cup - Otto AddoBlack Stars head coach Otto Addo has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the national team in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Number of times Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.The Black Stars of Ghana have failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, having missed out on the required points in Group F in the ongoing qualifiers.
AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: 3 local-based players replace 4 injured before Ghana face NigerThree players, all who are based in the country, have been called as replacement for the four players ruled out of Ghana’s last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Niger on Monday.
AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew, 3 others to miss Black Stars game against NigerFour players have been ruled out of the Black Stars’ last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Niger on Monday.
How Black Stars have performed under Kurt Okraku's GFAKurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku assumed office as the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in 2019 and won a second term in October last year after he stood unopposed.
Ghana 1-1 Angola player ratings: Kudus 5/10, Jordan Ayew 7/10, Razak Simpson shinesGhana have been officially eliminated from qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after tonight’s 1-1 draw to Angola.
Otto Addo is tactically bankrupt; sack him now - Ghanaians react to Black Stars' drawGhana’s football fans have unleashed a storm of criticism against Black Stars coach Otto Addo following the team's failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years. The frustration peaked after a 1-1 draw against Angola in Luanda, marking the end of Ghana's AFCON hopes.
Angola 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars fail to qualify for AFCON for the first time since 2004The Palancas Negras of Angola were held by the Black Stars to a 1-1 stalemate at the Estadio de 11 Novembro in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday night.
Black Stars starting XI against Angola: Razak Simpson starts, Manaf Nurudeen replaces Ati ZigiBlack Stars head coach Otto Addo has named the starting 11 for the crucial encounter against Angola in Luanda tonight.
Angola vs Ghana - Preview, teams news, statistics , prediction and match timeThe Black Stars of Ghana will be put to a serious test when they face Angola in Luanda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.