2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Inaki Williams ruled out of Ghana games due to injury

The 30-year-old was ruled out of Athletic's La Liga fixture against Real Valladolid on Sunday, with the Spanish club confirming he could not recover in time.
Athletic Club Bilbao forward Inaki Williams is set to miss the Black Stars’ final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger after sustaining a hamstring injury.
"Athletic Club forward Iñaki Williams will miss Sunday’s La Liga clash with Real Valladolid after straining his left hamstring," read a statement from the club. Williams is expected to undergo a scan on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.
The Black Stars’ head coach, Otto Addo, had included Williams in the squad for these critical qualifiers, as Ghana seeks a path to the 2025 AFCON despite a winless run in the first four matches.
Black Stars open camp in Accra
The Black Stars are scheduled to open camp in Accra on Sunday, holding several training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Angola for their Matchday Five encounter on 15 November at Estádio 11 de Novembro. The team will then wrap up their qualifiers against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium three days later.
Otto Addo’s Goal: Securing AFCON Qualification
Head coach Otto Addo faces a must-win situation in the remaining matches as he seeks to qualify Ghana for the 2025 AFCON. With no victories so far in four matches, Ghana's qualification hopes now hinge on winning these last two games and favourable results from Sudan’s matches against the same opponents.