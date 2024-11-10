2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Inaki Williams ruled out of Ghana games due to injury

"Athletic Club forward Iñaki Williams will miss Sunday’s La Liga clash with Real Valladolid after straining his left hamstring," read a statement from the club. Williams is expected to undergo a scan on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

The Black Stars’ head coach, Otto Addo, had included Williams in the squad for these critical qualifiers, as Ghana seeks a path to the 2025 AFCON despite a winless run in the first four matches.

Black Stars open camp in Accra

The Black Stars are scheduled to open camp in Accra on Sunday, holding several training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Angola for their Matchday Five encounter on 15 November at Estádio 11 de Novembro. The team will then wrap up their qualifiers against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium three days later.

Otto Addo’s Goal: Securing AFCON Qualification