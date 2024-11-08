ADVERTISEMENT
Otto Addo says Black Stars ‘door never closed’ to Dede Ayew, but looks at performances

Mandela Anuvabe

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo yesterday addressed the situation regarding the exclusion of the team’s captain Andre Dede Ayew from the squad for some time now.

Addo stressed that there’s still a chance for Dede Ayew to return to the team because he names his squad based on performances.

He had previously said he would not comment on the absence of the 34-year-old from his squad.

However, he had to clarify the situation once more when he was constantly quizzed during the squad announcement press conference in the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Speaking about the Le Havre player’s absence, Addo said: “The doors are never closed. I look at the performance.”

Ayew was initially left out of the Black Stars' roster for the World Cup qualifying matches against the Central African Republic and Mali in June 2024.

Addo disclosed at the time that he had personally visited France to inform Ayew of his exclusion from the squad for those two matches. Ayew, however, disagreed with Addo's explanation for the omission.

"I had a long chat with Andre and gave him the reason why he is not in the squad. I talk to players directly and I don't like to put information out about what we spoke about.

"This is the decision we took and it's not like he necessarily agreed, but I still have big respect for him," noted the former Borussia Dortmund talent development coach.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey, who is the captain in Dede Ayew’s absence, was also left out of the 25-man squad even though he wanted to come.

The 49-year-old coach said he did not invite the Arsenal midfielder but the reason remains “confidential.”

