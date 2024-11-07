ADVERTISEMENT
Thomas Partey dropped as Otto Addo names 25-man squad for Angola and Niger clashes

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has left out Thomas Partey from his 25-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger and Angola.

Black Stars
Black Stars

The squad announcement was made on Thursday afternoon at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) conference room.

Recommended articles

The Black Stars are under pressure, having failed to secure a single victory in the ongoing qualifiers. With two matches remaining, the team aims to win both and will also need Sudan to falter in their games to enhance Ghana's chances of qualifying for the tournament.

Notable absences include Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu, who sustained a hamstring injury during last month’s 2-0 loss to Sudan. However, some players are making their return. Forward Ibrahim Osman and winger Joseph Paintsil are back in the squad after recovering from injuries that sidelined them for the Sudan games.

Additionally, Lorient defender Nathaniel Adjei has rejoined the team following his recovery from a previous injury that kept him out of action.

The Black Stars have been underwhelming in all four of their matches in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Otto Addo will be looking to lead his team to victory when they face Angola and Niger next. Winning both matches will not only improve the team’s chances of qualifying but also help rebuild the trust of Ghanaians, many of whom have lost faith in the squad

