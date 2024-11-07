Thomas Partey dropped as Otto Addo names 25-man squad for Angola and Niger clashes

The Black Stars are under pressure, having failed to secure a single victory in the ongoing qualifiers. With two matches remaining, the team aims to win both and will also need Sudan to falter in their games to enhance Ghana's chances of qualifying for the tournament.

Notable absences include Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu, who sustained a hamstring injury during last month’s 2-0 loss to Sudan. However, some players are making their return. Forward Ibrahim Osman and winger Joseph Paintsil are back in the squad after recovering from injuries that sidelined them for the Sudan games.

Additionally, Lorient defender Nathaniel Adjei has rejoined the team following his recovery from a previous injury that kept him out of action.

Full squad

What the Black Stars will be seeking