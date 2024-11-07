AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Otto Addo to name Black Stars squad to face Angola and Niger today

Ghana will fly to Luanda to battle Angola on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.

Their last game in the qualifiers will be at home against Niger on Monday, November 18, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Addo and his men are fighting against all odds to avoid missing out on the continental tournament for the first time since 2004.

The Black Stars must win these two games and hope Sudan also lose their last two matches before they stand any chance of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Ghana have a had poor start to the qualifying rounds, failing to win any of their previous four matches.

Ghana 2025 AFCON qualifiers results

The Black Stars opened the qualifiers with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Angola at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. A defeat that brought an end to a remarkable 24-year unbeaten run at the stadium.

They went on to draw 1-1 to Niger in Morocco before that crucial Sudan double-header last month.

Despite being the better side in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, Addo’s men failed to convert their chances as the game ended goalless.

In the return leg, the Falcons of Jediane capitalised on two defensive blunders to punish the Black Stars, running away with a 2-0 victory.