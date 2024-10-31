AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Ghana to play Niger at Accra Sports Stadium this November

Ghana will battle with Niger on Matchday 6 of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers as they hope to turn things around to secure qualification to the continental tournament.

Niger previously held Ghana to a 1-1 draw in Morocco on September 9, 2024, in Matchday 2 of the qualifiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Otto Addo’s side will be looking at grabbing all three points in this encounter, which will also be their first win in the qualifiers after failing to win any of their first four matches.

Brink of missing out on AFCON

Ghana failed to win the double against Sudan this October, drawing goalless at home and losing by two goals in Libya. The Black Stars performed better at the Accra Sports Stadium but failed to take their chances.

After the match, Addo described the Falcons of Jediane as “lucky” but promised it would be a different story in the return fixture on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

However, two defensive blunders meant coach Kwesi Appiah’s men ran away with maximum points, and some Black Stars players reportedly went at each other after the painful defeat.

Ghana are on the verge of missing out on qualifying for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco for the first time in 24 years.

That is almost certain as Sudan need only a point in their next two games to seal qualification in Group F. Angola have already qualified.