Kudus apologises to Ghanaians for Black Stars poor performance against Sudan

He expressed the entire team’s regret for disappointing the people of Ghana.

“As someone who captained the team in the two games, it is with great humility and a deep sense of responsibility that I issue this statement.

“On behalf of the entire team, I would like to extend our sincerest apologies to the people of Ghana for our recent performances against Sudan in Accra and Libya,” he said dejectedly.

Kudus said the outcome of both games does not reflect the players' goals and that they take pride in wearing the national team jersey anytime they wear it.

The West Ham star added that they share in the pain and disappointment of Ghanaians.

“Despite our utmost effort and dedication, the results did not reflect our aspirations or the pride we have in representing our beloved nation. We understand the disappointment and frustration this has caused, and we share those feelings,” Kudus added.

Black Star fail to impress in Sudan double-header

Kudus was named captain of the Black Stars by coach Otto Addo for the AFCON qualifying double-header Sudan after Thomas Partey dropped out of the squad due to medical reasons.

Jordan Ayew was next in line as skipper but was overlooked by the coach.

The Black Stars failed to net a single goal in two against despite having brilliant chances in Accra.

They were held to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium, before Kwesi Appiah’s men ran away with a two-goal victory at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

