Otto Addo confirms Kudus as Ghana’s captain for Sudan double-header

All three of Ghana’s captains are currently unavailable, with stand-in skipper Thomas Partey pulling out of the squad earlier this week due to a medical issue.

Substantive captain Andre Ayew has not been invited to the national team since March, while Daniel Amartey has also been dropped for the clash against Sudan.

Mohammed Kudus takes over Black Stars captaincy in Thomas Partey's absence

Jordan Ayew was widely tipped as the favourite to take up the armband, having previously captained the team in the absence of the other skippers.

However, it appears the 33-year-old is now behind Kudus in the pecking order when it comes to the Black Stars captaincy under Otto Addo.

Meanwhile, Kudus’s status in the national team has been steadily growing since he made his international debut in 2019 after rising through the U17s and U20s.

The West Ham United star has since played 36 matches for his country, while impressively contributing 11 goals.

Ghana will host Sudan on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium before facing the Northeast African side again four days later in the reverse fixture.

Otto Addo’s side has, however, been ravaged by injuries with four players ruled out of the upcoming assignments.