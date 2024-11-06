GFA denies offering German coach $60,000 to join Black Stars technical team

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken note of false reports being circulated that the Association has met a German coach and is negotiating remuneration with him.

The Association wishes to state clearly that the reports are entirely false,” part of the statement read.

Additionally, the statement also denied the GFA president, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku met the reported coach during his recent visit to Germany.

Kurt Okraku, according to the statement, was in Germany to discuss kit sponsorship agreements for the national teams with Ghana’s official kit sponsor, Puma.

“The GFA President did not meet with any coach during his recent trip to Germany.

The purpose of his visit was to engage with representatives of Puma, the long-standing official kit sponsor of the Black Stars, to discuss matters of mutual interest and strengthen our partnership; a story to this effect has been published on the GFA website and other media platforms,” the statement added.

Earlier reports on German coach demands

A Ghanaweb report last month broke the news that the GFA contacted a German coach to beef up coach Otto Addo’s technical staff.

This month, the same outlet provided an update on the news stating that renowned sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu said the GFA is ready to offer a $60,000 salary to the coach.

But that was still $20,000 short of the $80,000 the German coach was demanding as salary.