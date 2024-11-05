Kurt Okraku as GFA President: More Black Stars coaches than trophies won or years in office

Since then, there have been more Black Stars coaches than the number of years he has spent in office.

Neither has the Black Stars won any trophy in that period, they have not won the AFCON since 1984, but in these five years since he took over, the national team’s performance has taken a nose dive.

Already there are reports of hiring a German coach to support Otto Addo. A report, he has tagged as “false.”

Whether there’s some truth to that or not, only time will tell but the fact is there have been six Black Coaches in his administration.

Black Stars coaches under Kurt Okraku

James Kwesi Appiah

James Kwesi Appiah was the first coach when Kurt Okraku took over as GFA president. It didn’t take long for him to be dismissed. After exiting at the last 16 stage in the 2019 AFCON, he was given a brief extension for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers but was dismissed as head coach in January 2020.

He was the Black Stars coach from April 2017 to January 2020.

Charles Akonnor

C.K. Akonnor was the Black Stars coach for less than two years. He was appointed in January 2020 and dismissed in September 2021 after Ghana lost 1-0 to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac's return was met with mixed reactions. He was given the role for the second time in September 2021 and was sacked in January 2021 after Ghana exited in the group stages of the 2021 AFCON.

Otto Addo

Otto Addo, who was one of Rajevac’s assistants, was trusted to lead the team in the 2022 World Cup after securing qualification over Nigeria. He left his role after Ghana exited in the group stage.

Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton only led the team for a brief period – from February 2020 to January 2023. Just like many of his predecessors, he was also dismissed for a poor showing at the 2023 AFCON. Ghana exited the tournament in the first round for the second time in a row in history.

Otto Addo

Otto Addo returned 15 months later after Chris Hughton was sacked for a poor 2023 AFCON showing in Ivory Coast.

The 49-year-old was given a 34-month contract, with the option to extend for another two years.

He has since managed eight games with only three wins but has failed to win a game in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

With Ghana almost missing out on the 2025 AFCON for the first time in 20 years, would Kurt Okraku’s GFA hire another coach?