GFA ready to pay new Black Stars coach $60,000, German coach says it's not enough - Reports

The report by renowned sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu suggests that the GFA is ready to offer a $60,000 salary to the coach.

But that is still $20,000 short of the $80,000 the German coach is demanding as salary.

Negotiations are still ongoing as the GFA are keen on hiring the technical coach to assist coach Otto Addo in qualifying Ghana for the 2026 World Cup to be hosted in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars have failed to win any of their four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifiers and are on the verge of missing the tournament for the first time since 2004.

Ghanaians are growing impatient of the team with some calling for the dismissal of the coach.

The German coach is not going to be a replacement for Otto Addo, but reports suggest the 49-year-old could be sacked if Ghana fail to qualify for the 2026 Mundial.

Earlier reports on contact with foreign coach

A Ghanaweb reported on Thursday, October 24, 2024, that the GFA started talks with a German coach.

The GFA president, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, is said to have met with the German coach on his recent trip to Germany. Addo will not be replaced by this coach, according to this report.

The German coach is expected to work in the background without an official position.

The new coach will assist Addo and his current technical staff with his knowledge about the game to help the Black Stars qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

