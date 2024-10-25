Prince Tagoe slams Black Stars management for making Kudus captain over Jordan Ayew

Tagoe believes the timing to which Kudus was made captain was wrong, adding that the perfect opportunity to give the 24-year-old the captain’s armband would have eventually presented itself.
Former Ghana striker, Prince Tagoe, has criticized the management of the senior national team for handing the Black Stars captaincy to Mohammed Kudus while Jordan Ayew is still in the team.
“You can't give the captaincy to Kudus when Jordan is present in the team. You don't do that. Kudus is a very good player, but you need to be patient and allow his time to come before you give him the captaincy," the ex-Black Stars forward said.
He also added that when that is done at the right time, it will positively impact Kudus’ performance and confidence.
Tagoe believes the alleged bad blood in the team can be attributed to some of these premature decisions.
“When you do it at the right time, you will feel the impact and he will feel well. The confusion in the team takes its root from all those things and it's the major problem we must tackle. We must look at the captaincy issue,” he added.
Kudus named captain ahead of Sudan double-header
Black Stars coach Otto Addo named the West Ham midfielder as captain of the senior men’s national team in Thomas Partey's absence before the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Sudan.
The 24-year-old captained the team for the time and received massive applause when he led them out of the tunnel before Ghana drew goalless to the Falcons of Jediane at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, October 10, 2024.
Ghana lost the return leg 2-0 to Kwesi Appiah’s side in Libya the following Tuesday, October 15, 2024.