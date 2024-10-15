Sudan 2 – 0 Ghana: Black Stars player ratings; Salisu scores 3, rest fail to get average score

Black Stars had the most possession of the ball but were limited to only one shot on target from seven total shots.

None of the players failed to impress with the defenders being an easy pass for Kwesi Appiah’s side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana rating of Black Stars players against Sudan

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Lawrence Ati Zigi - 3.5

The shot-stopper managed two saves but conceded another two in three minutes.

Both goals were avoidable, however, due to questionable defense and poor reaction from himself, he was found wanting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ali Seidu – 3

Alidu Seidu was the surprise on the day, considering how well he played in the first leg. His atrocious ball protection gave Sudan a golden opportunity which was converted by Ahmed Hamed Mahmoud in the 62nd minute.

Mohammed Salisu – 3

As experienced as he is, it was surprising to see Mohammed Salisu commit a similar blunder which Mohamed Abdelrahman capitalised on to extend the lead.

Alexander Djiku – 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Djiku was simply anonymous and the high line they tried playing failed woefully.

Gideon Mensah – 4.5

There was no creative outlet in the attack, Gideon Mensah tried to supplement the attack, and his attempt to protect the defense saw him being booked.

Midfielders

Ibrahim Sulemana – 4.5

ADVERTISEMENT

After an impressive debut last Friday, all eyes were on Ibrahim Sulemana to shine but he failed to live up to the task.

Elisha Owusu – 4

Elisha Owusu’s presence in midfield was not felt, he didn’t pull any strings.

Mohammed Kudus – 4

The captain of the side, Mohammed Kudus tried to lead by example by creating magic from the first whistle but that wasn’t enough to inspire the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Forwards

Antoine Semenyo – 4

Having had a great start to the season at his club, Antoine Semenyo has been constantly played out of position on national duty but that was no excuse for failing to turn up.

Ernest Nuamah – 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernest Nuamah showed glimpses of what he can do on the ball, but potential doesn’t win you games and he was hooked.

Inaki Williams – 3.5

Inaki Williams didn’t come to the party again despite the entire match.

Substitutes

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – 3.5

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Ayew – 4

Tariq Lamptey – 4.5

Michael Baidoo – 4