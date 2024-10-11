‘My players score at club level; they’ll score next week’ - Otto Addo on Ghana not scoring goals

Speaking at the post-match press conference, he reaffirmed his belief in his men when quizzed about the team’s mentality going into the game next week.

According to him, the Black Stars players have shown at their various clubs that they can score goals and are trying to replicate a similar form in national team colours.

“This is one of the things that every team is trying to do. The players do everything they can to help us. It's one of the main things we need to do. They show on international level that they can score and I believe in them that they will score in the next game,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

The former Borussia Dortmund talent development coach also noted that they would have won at home if his men were a bit more clinical upfront on the day.

“But like I said, if we were a little bit more clever in using our chances, we would have won today. And this is what we need to work on. I think we were better. I'm looking at my team and I think we were good,” Addo added.

Return leg comes off on Tuesday

The Black Stars will travel to Benina, Libya for the second against the Falcons of Jediane on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The match was originally scheduled for Monday, October 14, 2024, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) later pushed it back.

Ghana will hope to capitalise on the neutral grounds but Kwesi Appiah’s side has shown they are resolute both home and away.

Sudan occupy second with 4 points, Angola top with six points while Ghana sit third with two points in three games.

