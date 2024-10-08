Ex-Black Stars coach C.K. Akonnor says Ghana's AFCON qualifiers have been disappointing

According to the ex-gaffer, accumulating only one point out of a possible six is nothing to write home about.

"It’s not good to play two matches and get one point, but I know and hope they will bounce back," Akonnor told the Daily Graphic.

He acknowledged that the team’s current form is not encouraging but remained confident they would come good in their upcoming games.



The former Black Stars player believes the team can turn things around and called on the nation to rally their support behind Otto Addo’s men.

Akonnor added that it would be surprising if Ghana does not qualify for the tournament in Morocco next year.

"Qualifying should not be a problem. I will be surprised if they don’t qualify, but we have to do well when we play in the competition proper," he added.

C.K Akonnor’s coaching career



Akonnor entered the world of football coaching immediately following his professional career and currently holds the CAF Coaching License A as well as the UEFA Coaching Licenses B and C.

In addition, he held coaching positions with the following teams: FC Nuremberg, Germany in 2010, Manchester City, UK in 2010, VFL Wolfsburg, Germany in 2012, and Tottenham Hotspurs in 2017.