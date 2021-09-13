RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

BREAKING: CK Akonnor sacked as Black Stars coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the sacking of Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor.

In a statement, the GFA said the 47-year-old and his two assistants have been relieved of their posts.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has taken a decision to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect,” a section of the statement said.

“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.”

Akonnor was appointed as Ghana coach in January 2019 as a replacement to Kwesi Appiah, who he had served as an assistant to.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko manager, however, failed to impress during his time in charge of the Black Stars.

In 10 matches, he had a win rate of just 40%, having won four, lost four and draw two. The final nail on his coffin was Ghana’s dull 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The GFA in its statement said a three-member committee made up of Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr. Randy Abbey has been tasked with finding a new coach for the Black Stars.

“The Executive Council has formed a three (3) Member Committee made up of Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr. Randy Abbey to find a Head Coach and Assistant Coaches for the Black Stars within the next 72 hours.

“The Association wishes C.K Akonnor and his Assistants the very best in their future endeavours,” the statement added.

