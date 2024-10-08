‘I try to copy Ronaldinho’ - new Black Stars striker Brandon Thomas-Asante

“He had an impact on my career because I try to emulate him in terms of when you first start playing football...you see him doing something and you try that skill.

“You begin to have that relationship with the ball. Growing up I remember my neighbours always say that I can be... Going to the shop with football at my feet or whatever, I think that definitely comes from seeing players like him, who had a lot of adverts,” he said.

The Coventry City forward picked the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner as his football icon in an interview with EFL on the My Football Icon show.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the forward, what made the former Barcelona star special was how he never lost self-control and always played with joy.

Pulse Ghana

“What made him so special to me was how I never remember him sort of losing his head or not enjoying the game. Everything about him has to do with the beauty of football. I think he put all of his energy into just making people entertained and happy.

“He inspired a whole generation and more than a generation. Up until now people still attribute the most skillful player in the world to being him,” Thomas-Asante eulogized his football icon.

Brandon Thomas-Asante receives third Black Stars call-up

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The 25-year-old has received a third national team call-up to join the Black Stars in a double-header battle against Sudan on Thursday, October 10, 2024, and Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

He earned a debut spot in the senior national team in May for the Black Stars 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic, after an impressive season with West Bromwich Albion where he netted 12 times and assisted twice in the Championship.

His second call-up came last month when he was named in Addo’s 23-man squad that faced Angola and Niger in the 2025 AFCON qualifying round.

Thomas-Asante has so far played only two games for the Black Stars.