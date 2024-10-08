Black Stars captain Partey, Painstil ruled out of Sudan double-header due to injury

Otto Addo had invited 25 players for the upcoming assignments but the team has now been ravaged by injury, with some key players set to miss the two matches.

Partey among four players to miss Sudan games

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Partey, Paintsil, Kingsley Schindler and Osman Ibrahim have all been ruled out by injury.

“Thomas Partey, Joseph Painstil, Kingsley Schindler, and Osman Ibrahim have been ruled out of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan due to injuries they picked up over the weekend. The four players were initially part of Coach Otto Addo's 25-man squad for the double header,” the statement reads.

Giving details on Partey’s injury, the Ghana FA said: “Thomas is unable to join the Black stars due to medical issues he is currently experiencing, and his club has scheduled him for further tests in the coming days.”

On Paintsil’s absence, the GFA explained: “He experienced some pain in his hamstrings during their last game on Saturday, October 5. His club doctors have scheduled him for an MRI on Monday, 7th October. He is therefore unavailable to join the Black Stars.”

The GFA added that Osman Ibrahim was unavailable after suffering a calf injury, while Schindler is also unable to join the national team due to a medical emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT