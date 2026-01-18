Advertisement

I love Pres. Mahama, he is so humble - Kwaku Manu shares why he voted for Mahama

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:15 - 18 January 2026
Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu reveals his love for President Mahama and why he voted for NDC in 2026 elections.
Ghanaian actor and film producer Kwaku Manu has disclosed that his deep admiration for President John Dramani Mahama influenced his decision to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

He made the revelation on UTV’s Atuu show on 17 January 2026, that President Mahama’s humility, patience, and genuine willingness to listen to the concerns of ordinary Ghanaians were the key factors that influenced his decision.

He reflected on his own political journey, noting that he once voted strictly along party lines, particularly during the era of former President John Agyekum Kufuor when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held strong appeal for him.

He said:

I admired the man (Pres. Mahama). What made NPP attractive was former President John Agyekum Kufuor. As I grew older, I realised that voting should not be based solely on party loyalty. With age and experience, my perspective has evolved.

Recounting his travel experience outside Ghana, Kwaku Manu described Ghana as “heaven on earth” in terms of its abundant natural resources. He stressed that harnessing these resources effectively requires strong, capable leadership.

He went on to commend President Mahama’s current administration for appointing individuals based on merit and competence rather than personal connections or relationships.

He pointed out that;

If you take a close look at Mahama’s current term in office, you’ll realise he didn’t appoint his classmates. Instead, he brought in people like Sam George, Sammy Gyamfi, Dr Frank Amoakohene, Cassiel Ato Forson, and others.
Kwaku Manu highlighted the impressive performance of these appointees as evidence of the President’s focus on productivity and results.

He singled out Dr Frank Amoakohene for being particularly accessible and responsive to emergencies, describing this as a clear example of effective governance at the regional level.

The actor also praised President Mahama’s modest and simple convoy, which he said reflects the President’s humble and down-to-earth leadership style.

Additionally, Kwaku Manu shared that a member of the administration had confided in him that the President had warned appointees that anyone who failed in their duties would be held accountable and made an example of.

