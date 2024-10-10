Mohammed Kudus Inherits Andre Ayew’s No. 10 Jersey for Sudan clash

The 24-year-old midfielder was announced as the captain of the team by head coach Otto Addo, surpassing both Jordan Ayew and Alexander Djiku for the role.
Mohammed Kudus has been handed Andre Ayew's number 10 jersey for Ghana's match against Sudan on Wednesday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.
This is the first time Kudus dons the captain's armband in an official game for Ghana.
He has scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for the senior national team.
Jordan Ayew, Alexander Djiku vs Mohammed Kudus
Jordan Ayew, the oldest player in the current Black Stars squad, made his first senior appearance for Ghana on September 5, 2010, during a 3–0 victory against Swaziland in the 2012 AFCON qualifiers.
Over his 106 appearances for the national team, he has scored 28 goals, ranking sixth all-time in the Black Stars' scoring list.
In the absence of Thomas Partey, Ayew would typically be next in line to wear the armband; however, Addo has chosen Kudus as the new skipper for this match.
Alexander Djiku, another experienced player in the squad, was also considered a potential replacement for the captaincy, but Addo firmly decided to name Kudus for the role.
Andre Dede Ayew
Andre Ayew, meanwhile, has not received a call-up to the Black Stars since March, having been excluded from Addo’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June and the 2025 AFCON qualifiers in September.
He has played 120 matches, scoring 24 goals for the Black Stars.