‘Dede Ayew was never the problem’ - Ghanaians call for his return after Black Stars defeat

Many believe the former captain was not the reason the team was underperforming.

The Le Havre player had previously been tagged as one of the players holding the senior men’s national team back.

However, after four shambolic matches without a win, Ghanaians want the skipper to return to the Black Stars.

Social media reactions calling for Ayew's return

“Dede Ayew was never the problem, bring him back,” one user posted on his X page.

Another user also posted a picture of Dede Ayew with the caption: “Dede Ayew going back to his Malam to thank him.”

Others who reacted to the post agreed that Dede Ayew be brought back to the team, stating that he was never the problem in the team.

“The scapegoat. He wasn't the problem after all...” and another also said “Why do we make Dede always look like a bad guy in every situation??? We are just not good enough.”

One person questioned Otto Addo’s decision to leave him out of the squad, stating “Why will you retire a player by force u too u no Dey force as a coach”

A user posted a video of Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan singing Obaapa Christy’s gospel song “W’agye Me” with the caption “Dede Ayew after realizing Ghanaians can no longer blame him for the performance of #BlackStars.”

