Sudan 2-0 Ghana: Kwasi Appiah outclasses Otto Addo as Black Stars suffer qualification blow

Despite both teams' efforts, neither side was able to break the deadlock in the first 45 minutes.

Sudan had two shots on target, while Ghana struggled to threaten, failing to register a single shot on goal in the first half. Otto Addo’s men, in search of an away win, started the game with an aggressive, high-pressing style. However, the Sudanese defence remained resolute, frustrating the Black Stars’ attempts to find the net.

In the 13th minute, Sudan’s Abobaker Eisa posed a significant threat, breaking through the Ghanaian defence after Alexander Djiku failed to clear the ball. Eisa’s powerful strike was saved by Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who was alert to keep the game level. Sudan continued to press, with Walieldin Khedr having another opportunity shortly after, though his shot went wide.

Ghana, after weathering Sudan’s early pressure, tried to respond in the 19th minute. Gideon Mensah delivered a promising cross from the left flank towards Inaki Williams, but a mix-up between Williams and Ernest Nuamah saw the chance go begging.

Despite dominating possession with 60%, Ghana managed only four shots and earned one corner kick, yet none of their attempts were on target. In contrast, Sudan, with 40% possession, registered two shots on target and created the best chance of the first half.

Anthoine Semenyo was booked for an pushing in the game.

The Black Stars, despite controlling much of the game, failed to convert their possession into meaningful chances, allowing Sudan to continue to threaten on the break.

After the break, Inaki Williams found the back of the net for Ghana, but the goal was ruled out due to a foul in the build-up before the ball reached him. Sudan quickly responded with another threatening attack, as Abobaker Eisa narrowly missed the target, a shot that could have altered the early momentum in the second half.

In a bid to turn things around, Otto Addo made two quick substitutions, bringing on Jordan Ayew for Ernest Nuamah and Fatawu Issahaku for Antoine Semenyo. Despite these changes, Sudan’s counter-attacking efforts eventually paid off. They broke through Ghana's defence once more, with Ahmed Al Tash outpacing Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah before slotting the ball into the net to give Sudan the lead.

Ghana's defence was exposed again on the counterattack, with Mohammed Salisu failing to clear the danger. This allowed Mohamed Abdel-Rahman to capitalise and score Sudan’s second goal of the match.

Trailing by two goals, the Black Stars pushed hard to reduce the deficit. However, their efforts and attacking substitutions were not enough to break down the resilient Sudanese defence, leaving Ghana to suffer a disappointing 0-2 defeat.

What is next for the Black Stars

