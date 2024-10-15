ADVERTISEMENT
Sudan vs Ghana: Black Stars' probable line-up against Sudan

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Sudan will face off against the Black Stars at the Benina Martyrs Stadium on Tuesday afternoon in the TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Black Stars
Black Stars

The teams previously played to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, here is the probable lineup Otto Addo is expected to field for Ghana against Sudan.

Lawrence Ati-ZIgi
Lawrence Ati-ZIgi Pulse Ghana
Lawrence Ati-Zigi is set to retain his position as the Black Stars' goalkeeper. After keeping a clean sheet in the first leg, his performance earned praise from Otto Addo, who will look to him for another strong showing.

Alidu Seidu, Alexander Dziku and Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Alidu Seidu, Alexander Dziku and Lawrence Ati-Zigi Pulse Ghana

Alidu Seidu impressed the home fans with his resilience and solid play, making him a likely starter at right-back.

Alexander Djiku, alongside Mohammed Salisu, formed a formidable partnership in central defence, and the duo will continue as the centre-backs for Ghana.

Gideon Mensah is expected to play on the left, completing the four-man defensive line.

Mohammed Kudus
Mohammed Kudus Pulse Ghana

Ibrahim Sulemana put in a stellar performance on his debut for Ghana and will start again, partnered in midfield by Majid Ashimeru, who is likely to replace Elisha Owusu after the latter's underwhelming display in Accra.

Fatawu Issahaku is expected to replace Ernest Nuamah on the right wing, while Jordan Ayew will play on the left.

Mohammed Kudus, the captain, will take up his usual position in the attacking midfield, playing just behind the striker.

Anthoine semenyo
Anthoine semenyo Pulse Ghana

Antoine Semenyo is set to lead Ghana's attack as the lone forward, positioned as the arrowhead of the team.

