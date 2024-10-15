Sudan vs Ghana: Black Stars' probable line-up against Sudan

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, here is the probable lineup Otto Addo is expected to field for Ghana against Sudan.

Goalkeeper

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is set to retain his position as the Black Stars' goalkeeper. After keeping a clean sheet in the first leg, his performance earned praise from Otto Addo, who will look to him for another strong showing.

Defenders

Alidu Seidu impressed the home fans with his resilience and solid play, making him a likely starter at right-back.

Alexander Djiku, alongside Mohammed Salisu, formed a formidable partnership in central defence, and the duo will continue as the centre-backs for Ghana.

Gideon Mensah is expected to play on the left, completing the four-man defensive line.

Midfielders

Ibrahim Sulemana put in a stellar performance on his debut for Ghana and will start again, partnered in midfield by Majid Ashimeru, who is likely to replace Elisha Owusu after the latter's underwhelming display in Accra.

Fatawu Issahaku is expected to replace Ernest Nuamah on the right wing, while Jordan Ayew will play on the left.

Mohammed Kudus, the captain, will take up his usual position in the attacking midfield, playing just behind the striker.

Striker

