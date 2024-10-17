2025 AFCON qualifiers: 'It's not over yet; mathematically, there's still a chance' – Otto Addo

The Black Stars have struggled in the qualifiers, failing to secure a win after a disappointing start, including a loss to Angola in Group F in the opening match. In their bid to win their remaining games, Ghana could only manage a draw against Niger in Morocco.

Ghana’s form worsened as they drew with Sudan at the Accra Stadium and suffered a 0-2 defeat in Libya in the return leg.

Speaking to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) media team, Otto Addo remained optimistic about the team’s qualification prospects.

"It's not over yet. Mathematically, there's still a chance, and we will do everything in our power to keep this chance alive," he said.

Reflecting on the team’s journey in the qualifiers, Addo emphasised the importance of winning home games and maintaining discipline in both defence and attack.

“When I reflect, it’s not just about this game, but also our overall approach. You have to win your home games. The passion and discipline, both defensively and offensively, were there, but we just didn’t execute,” he explained.

Commenting on the matches they lost, Addo felt his side deserved better outcomes.

“We definitely deserved to win against Angola, and also the last one against Sudan," he added.

How Ghana can qualify

The Black Stars are currently third in Group F with just two points, five behind second-placed Sudan, and seven points adrift of group leaders Angola.