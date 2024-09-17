GFA chases 5 betting companies over unauthorised listing of GPL games

The gaming companies cited are Betway Ghana, Sportybet Ghana, Soccabet Ghana, Football.com, and IIobet,

Per the GFA statement, the aforementioned gaming companies have violated the Association’s rights and also breached its competition rules and regulations.

GFA president’s statement on betting companies

GFA president Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, speaking at the 30th Ordinary Congress in Prampram on August 27, 2024, made an emphatic statement on not granting any betting company permission to enlist Ghana Premier League matches.

“We have not licensed any betting company to take odds on our games,” he said.

He further stressed on taking action against any company found guilty.

“We are going to empower our legal department to confront this issue head-on. It is not okay for betting companies to feed on our football.”

GFA vs. betting companies

Ghana Football Association and BetPawa Ghana had initially signed a three-year sponsorship agreement, with provisions for annual renewals.

However, before the start of the new season, BetPawa reviewed its sponsorship and determined that it was in its best interest to withdraw from being the headline sponsor of the league.