GFA chases 5 betting companies over unauthorised listing of GPL games

According to the FA, the betting platforms have failed to get the necessary authorisation from the Association before putting the Ghana Premier League matches on their platform.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reported five betting companies to the Gaming Commission over unauthorised use of its products.
The gaming companies cited are Betway Ghana, Sportybet Ghana, Soccabet Ghana, Football.com, and IIobet,
Per the GFA statement, the aforementioned gaming companies have violated the Association’s rights and also breached its competition rules and regulations.
GFA president’s statement on betting companies
GFA president Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, speaking at the 30th Ordinary Congress in Prampram on August 27, 2024, made an emphatic statement on not granting any betting company permission to enlist Ghana Premier League matches.
“We have not licensed any betting company to take odds on our games,” he said.
He further stressed on taking action against any company found guilty.
“We are going to empower our legal department to confront this issue head-on. It is not okay for betting companies to feed on our football.”
GFA vs. betting companies
Ghana Football Association and BetPawa Ghana had initially signed a three-year sponsorship agreement, with provisions for annual renewals.
However, before the start of the new season, BetPawa reviewed its sponsorship and determined that it was in its best interest to withdraw from being the headline sponsor of the league.
The Ghana Premier League is currently without a title sponsor after the BetPawa deal with the Football Association was mutually terminated.